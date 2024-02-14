Lee Reeves Pens Promotional Agreement

JB Promotions will hope model Lee Reeves will be a model pro in their stable.

The new-to-the-scene promotional outfit have added the popular Limerick southpaw to their books and will manage his career moving forward.

Survivor star Reeves had confirmed he would get back to reality and return from Reality TV on JB Promotions March 1 card in Dublin late last month, but today it was revealed he won’t just fight on Jay Byrne’s card he will fight under the former pro-turned promoter’s banner.

It suggests a massive shift in approach for the Treaty County man.

Reeves has been predominantly based in Canada where he worked under Lee Baxter Promotions and has traded leather in New York, England and even Columbia.

Winning the NABF welterweight title looked likely to set him up for a prolonged run across the Atlantic. However, after a stint on a profile-boosting BBC TV show, he will make his Irish debut on March 1 and the JB Promotions link-up suggests his long-term future is at home.

That in turn indicates a domestic title run for the 28-year-old – and it’s quite possible he could fight recent BUI Celtic title winner, Senan Kelly for the Irish title in May.

Confirming the news online JB Promotions said: “We are delighted to announce the signing of Limericks Lee Reeves who possesses a record of 10 wins and just 1 defeat. Fighting his Irish debut on March 1st Lee wants to get busy and get working towards titles.”