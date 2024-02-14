‘Let’s Do It’ – Cain Lewis wants titles and domestic rivals

Having got the keys to the front door when turning 21 last week, Cain Lewis now wants to be given the key from which to unlock the door to a domestic featherweight assault.

The Navan prospect hopes to follow up his victory on The Recall card last Friday night with a win in his first six-rounder on March 8.

If he manages to get six rounds under his belt on the third JB Promotions bill of the year, he will be eligible to fight for the BUI Celtic title, something he hopes to do in the summer.

“I was talking with Jay and talking to my team, they are going to get me back out on March 8. I’m going to step up to six rounds for that and then after that see what my options are,” he told Irish-boxing.com after his win over Stefan Slavchev at the Warehouse.

“Go for March and then let’s see what options we have for a Celtic title.”

Considering the former Ballymun amateur plans to get down to featherweight the options are as plentiful as they are interesting.

Gerard Hughes and Ruadhan Farrell have been mentioned as have Connor Kerr, Liam Gaynor and even Irish super featherweight Champion Colm Muprhy.

The 21-year-old is upbeat about the lay of the featherweight land and is open to fighting all the aforementioned.

“I’ll get down to featherweight and if we can make a fight happen with anyone at featherweight, why not? Let’s do it. I’m open to fighting anyone. Let’s make it happen.

“It’s exciting. You only step up the ladder from here. Go for a Celtic title, then an Irish title, and then in a few years down the line go for them world titles.”

Lewis made it back-to-back knockout wins at the Red Cow and points to the inside-the-distance victory as proof he is starting to find his man strength.

The Fighter who started pro-life as an 18-year-old said: “I definitely feel like I’m coming into my man strength. When I turned pro I was only 18, I was just a kid. I still am a kid, I’ve plenty of time on my hands I only turned 21, nut I can feel my man strength coming in slowly and surely.”

