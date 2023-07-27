‘Not on My Level’ – Marku says he’ll Stop Moran in Six

Florain Marku says he’ll sink Dylan Moran within six.

The aggressive Albanian operator warns he is coming for blood when the pair meet on the Smith-Eubank II PPV undercard live on Sky Sports on September 2.

And the 30-year-old is confident he will get it because he doesn’t believe the Waterford boxer is a match for him.

“I don’t think it will take me more than six or seven rounds to stop him,” Marku told Sky Sports.

“He is not at my level.”

‘The Albanian King’, a Sky Sports and Boxxer regular, suggests the Irish southpaw is aware of the potential for a home stoppage win, so will ‘run’ and ‘hide’ at the AO Arena in Manchester.

“He has an amateur style. I know what he is going to do, he is going to try to run, he’ll try to hide from me but inside the ring it’s different. Talk is ok, I heard he was saying I don’t have experience and he was going to outbox me but when we are in there he’ll see what I’m capable of,” he adds before claiming he is adaptable.

“I always find a way. It doesn’t matter if they are strong, weak, tall or short I find my way to beat them. That’s inside of me. I want to win too much for these guys to stop me.”

The ticket selling TV fighter also suggested Moran had turned down an offer to fight, despite the fact the ‘Real Deal’ contacted him re-trading leather as far back as 2020.

“Two months ago I contacted him and said ‘you wanted this fight now you have it let’s fight’ and ‘he said no I need some more time because I will not be ready’. I told him this chance doesn’t come twice but he got lucky and they offered him the chance again. Now we fight, his wish to fight me has come true, we fight on September 2. He is fighting with Florian.”