Carl Frampton Excited to Share ‘the Truth on EVERYTHING’

Carl Frampton is excited to share ‘the truth on everything’ when his autobiography is published later this year.

‘The Jackal’ has penned ‘My Autobiography’ by Carl Frampton’ with the help of William Hill Sports Book of the Year winner, Paul D Gibson, and its set to be released in October.

The book will detail the Irish boxing legend’s ring exploits and tell the story of his rise to two-weight world champion. The Belfast fighter’s impact outside the ring and his ability to unite in the North will also be addressed.

A press release by publisher Merrion Press also suggests ‘his partnership and later legal battles with Barry McGuigan’ are also discussed in the book.

Frampton is excited to share his story and share the truth about his life and career.

“This book has been years in the making so it’s very exciting now it’s time to share it with the world. Finally, I get to reveal the truth on everything that has happened in my life and career.”

The story of an Irish boxing great.



We can't wait to read this. pic.twitter.com/AA61VN4bHb — Irish-Boxing.com (@Irishboxingcom) July 26, 2023

Merrion suggests the book is ‘compelling’ and gives a ‘uniquely intimate account of a true modern-day sporting great and a local hero like no other.’

Their press release added: “In this compelling autobiography, Frampton reveals the most personal aspects of being a fighter: of fears and doubts, of exhilaration and devastation, of friendship and animosity. He speaks openly and passionately, not only about boxing, but also about his country, how far it has come and the problems it faces. This is a uniquely intimate account of a true modern-day sporting great and a local hero like no other.”

Patrick O’Donoghue, Commissioning Editor at Merrion Press, said: ”I’m absolutely delighted that Merrion Press will be working with an icon of Carl Frampton’s calibre. His status as one of Irish boxing’s greatest legends is undeniable and now his superb autobiography will rightly take its place at the very top of the sports genre. In Paul D Gibson, Carl has found the perfect collaborator – an exceptional writer to help tell his story.”