Not a Free Hit – Coach Says John Ross O’Reilly Deserves Praise for Brave Debut Choice

It’s not a free hit.

John Ross O’Reilly has been handed a more difficult debut than most, warns his coach, Jay Kelly.

The New York-based Limerick man makes his pro bow in Boston this weekend.

‘JR’ joins Thomas Myers and Aaron Donoghue as punches for pay for the first time against Milton Volter at Boston Harley-Davidson in Revere.

At first glance it looks a routine debut. Volter record suggests O’Reilly has been afforded the grace most debutants are granted.

However, his coach warns that is not the case, pointing out O’Reilly is faced with anything but a gimme.

Kelly has done his homework and noted the American is the veteran of nine fights rather than one and has enjoyed knockout success in some of those fights.

With that in mind he surmises Volter will be a test for a first time pro boxer who hasn’t seen competitive action in over three years.

“John Ross deserves a lot of credit for taking this fight,” he says. “After a great amateur career, he hasn’t fought in over 3 years, and his opponent looks like a normal pro debut opponent, but we’ve found at least 8 unsanctioned fights of his. He’s fought with pro rules, has won at least 3 by KO, and in one decision loss, he went a full 8 rounds for something called the ‘Professional Boxing Council Bronze Title.’ That fight isn’t on Boxrec.

“A lot of American fighters I know would have pulled out under these circumstances, but John Ross isn’t phased at all that he’s at a massive disadvantage in terms of experience and activity. He’s ready to go give the fans a show.”