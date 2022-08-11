‘Nonsense’ – Katie Taylor hits out at Jake Pauls ‘Stupid’ $2 million fight offer

‘Nonsense’. That’s what Katie Taylor [21(6)-0] thinks of Jake Paul’s rematch offer.

The MVP Promotions front man offered the Irish Icon a £2 million purse to re-run her record-breaking and historic world title fight with Amanda Serano – but on one condition.

The social media star turned fighter turned fight maker, who cancelled his scheduled clash with Hasim Rahman jr set for Madison Square Garden last weekend due to opponent weight concerns, wanted Taylor to drop down two weight classes and re-run the classic at featherweight.

Making an offer of a sequel he told the DAZN boxing show: “We have $2million for Katie Taylor to come down to 126lb. Katie Taylor, why don’t you come down to 126lb and go against Amanda Serrano in that weight? She came up to fight you. Come down to 126lb, see if you’re really the pound-for-pound best.”

Taylor’s promoter Eddie Hearn labeled the suggestion ‘idiotic’ and the undisputed lightweight world champion, who won Olympic gold this week 10 years ago, also rolled her eyes at the offer.

“I never heard such nonsense in all my life. I’ve never heard someone say something as stupid as that,” she told the Flash Knockdown podcast whilst laughing.

Taylor wonders if Paul was serious or just trying to generate hype, pointing out the notion she could make 126lbs is far-fetched. She also rubbishes suggestions the champion, who retained all her titles by winning the fight should have to compromise with regard to weight when it comes to a repeat.

“I think they are just trying to play a few games. I’m pretty sure he knows that I’m not going to get down to 126 at the end of the day.

“I don’t think I’ve heard of that in boxing, where the champion actually wins and the opponent says ‘we only want a rematch at a lower weight division. It is real nonsense to be quite honest. I don’t know if he is playing games or it’s naivety from him, but obviously, any rematch is going to be at 135 pounds. I’m the champion and if they want to run the fight back that’s the weight division it’s going to be at.”

Serrano and her team elected against going to Croke Park next month in favour of a fight at featherweight on August 6, but that was cancelled along with the entire Jake Paul card.

Matchroom’s Hearn has said he’ll explore a Dublin hosted rematch next year and hopes to do it in spring or summer. The Wicklow favourite is back training and is expected to fight again in October against a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent.