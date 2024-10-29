No Sick Note – John Cooney Ready to Fight British Champ Reece Bellotti

It seems John Cooney wouldn’t let illness get in the way if he was afforded a British title shot.

The Galway boxer is desperate for big fights and once again declared his Lonsdale super featherweight intentions last weekend.

Post securing victory in his first fight since recovering from a hand injury, the BBBofC Celtic champion called for a shot at the British title next.

‘The Kid’, had just defeated Tampela Maharusi at York Hall and was expecting Reece Bellotti and Michael Gomez Jr to fight for the British title on the same night.

As a result, he called for a shot at the winner. However, the Brits didn’t fight after Gomez Jr pulled out sick on fight day.

Still, it’s the title Cooney wants who holds it or who he has to fight to get it doesn’t seem to matter – at the present moment in time that makes Bellotti his main target.

Speaking after career win number 11 Cooney told Fite TV: “It was good to be back in there. It was my first fight in eleven months so I was a little bit rusty but I was happy enough. It’s good to just get the ball rolling again and get back out.

“I impressed last time out and won the Celtic title so hopefully I get the British next. I want the winner of Reece Bellotti and Michael Gomez, who fight tonight, next. I’ll fight either of them, that’s what I want.

“I know what I’m capable of that’s why I want the big fights. Now with back-to-back camps I’m ready for anyone. I believe at super featherweight I’m as good as anyone.”