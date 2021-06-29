No Regrets – Keane McMahon ignores comeback critics

Keane McMahon [6(3)-2(1)] did his best Edith Piaf impression and blasted out his very own version of Non, je ne regrette rien after his defeat in the French-speaking part of Belgium earlier this month.

‘The Iceman’ took a massive risk-taking on one of Belgium’s hottest prospects, Anass Messaoudi [10(8)-0], in Brussels in his first fight over two years just over a week ago.

The Dubliner gave a solid account of himself all things considered but was eventually stopped, prompting many to question his decision to return after such a long absence – and a Celtic title defeat – in a clash with an undefeated talent away from home.

However, even with the benefit of hindsight, McMahon believes he made the right call and while he wasn’t happy to lose he remains content with the decision to try and come back with a Belgian bank.

“No regrets,” he declared when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“No regreats what’s so ever. It was a free hit for me. I lose nothing in defeat and if anything my stock has risen.

“If I had have fought a journeyman I would have probably blasted them out in a round and learned nothing so what’s the point.”

It wasn’t easy but McMahon has forced himself to look beyond the disappointment of defeat to focus on some of the positives around the recent trip.

“I feel ok to be honest,” he says after the dust has settled on the defeat.

“There were a load of positives to take away from the fight. It’s obviously annoying because I lost but this is boxing.”

Expanding on those positives he adds: “I was happy with the way I was boxing and how comfortable I felt. The Belgian team loved me aswell. They invited me over for sparring and said I was the best he’s been in with so far, so there’s a positive.

“I can also take solace in the fact I know top-class European opponents turned the fight down and I said yes after two and a half years out. I think I held my own.”

It won’t be another two and half years before we see the Steven O’Rourke trained fighter in action again and according to the 26-year-old it won’t be long until he is in serious competitive action again.

“I’m a winner and losing annoys me so I’ll right the wrongs the next time with some activity. I’m going to be out at least another two times before the end of the year. I have made so many improvements and will be a solid European-level fighter in 2022 no doubts. I’m buzzing to get back in there.”