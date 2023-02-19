Headline News Latest News Pro News 

No Problem – Tyrone McKenna offers to fight Adrien Broner

Jonny Stapleton

Tyrone McKenna [23(6)-3(1)-0] would have no problem-solving Aidran ‘The Problem’ Broner’s opponent problems.

The American was due to fight for the first time since February 2021 at Gateway Center Arena in the College Park section of Atlanta, Georgia on February 25.

However, BLK Prime pulled the plug on the entire proposed PPV card after a third opponent in 30 days fell through. The latest, Michael Williams Jr., who was already a late replacement for Hank Lundy, suffered a fractured jaw last week and was forced to withdraw.

A new date is expected to be confirmed shortly, with an April time frame targeted and ‘The Mighty Celt’ has let it be known he would be ready to go in April.

Responding to the news the fight date was postponed he said:

It may just be a tongue-in-cheek callout fromThe Whiskey and White host with name-dropping previous, although a similar throwaway tweet did lead to a payday fight with former pound-for-pound star Regis Prograis.

Four weight world champion Broner is also having opponent issues and the fighters he previously signed to come back against haven’t records better than McKennas. The Belfast southpaw, who saw a Liam Taylor fight fall through in December, is in camp training and sparring but hasn’t revealed when he will be out next as of yet.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

VIDEO: Tyrone McKenna – I want to start fighting bigger names

irishboxing

Radomska returns – second pro date for Waterford fly

irishboxing

Fight for the people – Jamie Conlan predicts Rio revenge will be sweet for all of Ireland

Jonny Stapleton