No Problem – Tyrone McKenna offers to fight Adrien Broner

Tyrone McKenna [23(6)-3(1)-0] would have no problem-solving Aidran ‘The Problem’ Broner’s opponent problems.

The American was due to fight for the first time since February 2021 at Gateway Center Arena in the College Park section of Atlanta, Georgia on February 25.

However, BLK Prime pulled the plug on the entire proposed PPV card after a third opponent in 30 days fell through. The latest, Michael Williams Jr., who was already a late replacement for Hank Lundy, suffered a fractured jaw last week and was forced to withdraw.

A new date is expected to be confirmed shortly, with an April time frame targeted and ‘The Mighty Celt’ has let it be known he would be ready to go in April.

Responding to the news the fight date was postponed he said:

Just give me a call, I'm ready for April 💯 👀 https://t.co/piyv6edAQf — TyroneMcKenna (@Tyronemck) February 18, 2023

It may just be a tongue-in-cheek callout fromThe Whiskey and White host with name-dropping previous, although a similar throwaway tweet did lead to a payday fight with former pound-for-pound star Regis Prograis.

Four weight world champion Broner is also having opponent issues and the fighters he previously signed to come back against haven’t records better than McKennas. The Belfast southpaw, who saw a Liam Taylor fight fall through in December, is in camp training and sparring but hasn’t revealed when he will be out next as of yet.