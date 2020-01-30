New venue in play for possible PPV clash between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano

A new city has come into play in terms of hosting the Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano mega fight.

What has been built as the ‘biggest fight in female’ boxing looked set for April and New York.

Indeed, the thinking was to host the mouthwatering clash in Madison Square Garden and allow to make history as the first female fight to top a bill in the iconic venue.

However, it has emerged that while April is still the month the fight will play out in, New York and Madison Square Garden isn’t a cert.

Speaking this week, Eddie Hearn revealed the fight should be finalized after ‘The Real Deal’ secures victory on the undercard of Demetruis Andrade’s middleweight world title defence against Luke Keeler tonight.

However, London and the O2 is now an option in terms of venue.

“The fight is virtually done now,” Hearn told the Irish Mirror. “We’re looking at doing it in either London or New York.”

“Once Serrano gets her win on Thursday, we’re looking to finalise things next week.

“It could be the first women’s fight to headline at the Theater (in MSG), but The O2 could be nice so we’ll have to see how we go.”

Hearn also added that, if the bout lands in London, the fight is likely to be a pay-per-view event, another first for women’s boxing.

“If there were ever going to be a Katie Taylor fight on pay-per-view that would be it,” he added.

“We have to understand that it’s not going to be a monstrous pay-per-view in terms of numbers, but it would be quite groundbreaking.

“If it lands in the US, it won’t be a pay-per-view,” he added, referencing the unattractive time difference.

Joe Markowski, North American Executive Vice President of Taylor’s US broadcaster DAZN, prefers New York as a venue and as the money men might have the final say.

“While our fight sports business is in the US, which it is right now, it makes more sense to have big fights in the US,” he said.