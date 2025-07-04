AmateurHeadline NewsLatestNews

National U19 Championships – Friday’s Results

The opening 16 bouts of the 2025 National U19 Championships were decided at the National Stadium, Dublin on Fridau.

In all, over 130 boxers from 45 clubs are competing in the tournament, which continues at 11 am on Saturday morning.

Results

50kg  Caoimhin Connelly (Twin Towns) beat Ben Millar (Erne), RSC2

60kg   Colm Traynor (Ratoath) W/O

60kg   Christian Doyle (Team Doyle) W/O

65kg   Yegor Anisimov (St Mary’s D) beat Jack Brannigan (Frank Gervin), RSC2           

65kg   David Tennyson (Derryveagh) beat James Keating (Sacred Heart L), RSC2

65kg   Aodhan Scott (Glengormley) beat Rahman Abdulnasser (Ballymun), 3-2

65kg   Charlie Mulligan (Cookstown) beat Sean Gray (Clonard A), 5-0

70kg   Patrick Kelly (St Abbans/Kilmyshall) beat Calvert Fube (Mullhuddart), AB2

70kg   Calvin Farrell (Brochagh) beat Enda Lavin (Ballyhaunis), 3-2

70kg   Karwan Palani (St Mary’s D) W/O

70kg   Evan Moore (St Brigids Edenderry) W/O

75kg   Conor Doherty (Rathnew) beat Luke Broughton (Mayfield), 4-1

75kg   Jason Whelan (Dublin Docklands) beat Jay Jay Rondala (Sacred Heart D), 4-1

75kg   Reuben Aigbologa (Ashbourne) beat Rati Abuladze (Togher), 5-0

75kg   Mattie McLaughlin (Eagle) beat Daniel McDonagh (Geesala), 4-1

75kg   Blake Dunne (Rosslare) beat Dylan Conroy (Ratoath), 4-1

