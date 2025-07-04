National U19 Championships – Friday’s Results

The opening 16 bouts of the 2025 National U19 Championships were decided at the National Stadium, Dublin on Fridau.

In all, over 130 boxers from 45 clubs are competing in the tournament, which continues at 11 am on Saturday morning.

Results

50kg Caoimhin Connelly (Twin Towns) beat Ben Millar (Erne), RSC2

60kg Colm Traynor (Ratoath) W/O

60kg Christian Doyle (Team Doyle) W/O

65kg Yegor Anisimov (St Mary’s D) beat Jack Brannigan (Frank Gervin), RSC2

65kg David Tennyson (Derryveagh) beat James Keating (Sacred Heart L), RSC2

65kg Aodhan Scott (Glengormley) beat Rahman Abdulnasser (Ballymun), 3-2

65kg Charlie Mulligan (Cookstown) beat Sean Gray (Clonard A), 5-0

70kg Patrick Kelly (St Abbans/Kilmyshall) beat Calvert Fube (Mullhuddart), AB2

70kg Calvin Farrell (Brochagh) beat Enda Lavin (Ballyhaunis), 3-2

70kg Karwan Palani (St Mary’s D) W/O

70kg Evan Moore (St Brigids Edenderry) W/O

75kg Conor Doherty (Rathnew) beat Luke Broughton (Mayfield), 4-1

75kg Jason Whelan (Dublin Docklands) beat Jay Jay Rondala (Sacred Heart D), 4-1

75kg Reuben Aigbologa (Ashbourne) beat Rati Abuladze (Togher), 5-0

75kg Mattie McLaughlin (Eagle) beat Daniel McDonagh (Geesala), 4-1

75kg Blake Dunne (Rosslare) beat Dylan Conroy (Ratoath), 4-1