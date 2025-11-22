National Intermediate Championships – Day 1 Results

The first of over 120 bouts in the 2025 National Intermediate Championships were boxing at Holy Family, Drogheda, this evening.

In all, 123 bouts will be boxed over the course of the tournament, by in excess of 140 boxers.

All drawsheets and provisional programmes are available here

Results | Friday November 21st

65kg Fionn Duffy (St Josephs Derry) W/O

65kg Johnny Harty Jr (Portaloaise) W/O

65kg Cameron Suttle (Erne) beat Killian Walsh (Trojan), 4-1

70kg Emmanuel Olubunmi (St Marys D) beat Dylan Murphy (St Marys D), 3-2

70kg Riain O’Donovan (Ballyboughal) W/O

70kg Luke Duncan (Ederney) beat Lee Hanna (Townland), 3-2

70kg Richard Phiri (Celtic Eagles) W/O

70kg James Ryan (The Hub) W/O

70kg Jenovic Mbuyi Tshiswoka (Spartan) beat Michael McCarthy (Urlingford), 4-1

70kg Joshua Badmus (Holy Family) beat Enuke Aptsiauri (St Marys D), 4-1

70kg Cahan Hallinan (Olympic) beat Jamie Watson (St Matthews), 5-0

75kg Kelvin Greaney (Golden Gloves M) beat Samuel Gomez (Tobar Pheadair), 4-1

75kg Christian Kumbu (St Marys D) W/O

75kg Tobi Olesegun (Holy Family) beat Harry Badmus (Jobstown), 5-0

75kg Obi Martins (Smithfield) beat Eoghan Nalty (Celtic Eagles), 3-2

75kg Brian Johnson (Muskerry) W/O

75kg Dean Myers (Olympic C) beat Andrew Moloney (Golden Cobra), 3-2

75kg Callum Powell (Cabra) beat George Goff (Golden Gloves M), 5-0

75kg Adeniyi Lawal (Cabra) beat Rhien Sargent (St Matthew), 5-0