AmateurHeadline NewsLatestNews

National Intermediate Championships – Day 1 Results

irishboxing

The first of over 120 bouts in the 2025 National Intermediate Championships were boxing at Holy Family, Drogheda, this evening.

 In all, 123 bouts will be boxed over the course of the tournament, by in excess of 140 boxers.

All drawsheets and provisional programmes are available here

Results | Friday November 21st

65kg   Fionn Duffy (St Josephs Derry) W/O

65kg   Johnny Harty Jr (Portaloaise) W/O

65kg   Cameron Suttle (Erne) beat Killian Walsh (Trojan), 4-1

70kg   Emmanuel Olubunmi (St Marys D) beat Dylan Murphy (St Marys D), 3-2

70kg   Riain O’Donovan (Ballyboughal) W/O

70kg   Luke Duncan (Ederney) beat Lee Hanna (Townland), 3-2

70kg   Richard Phiri (Celtic Eagles) W/O

70kg   James Ryan (The Hub) W/O

70kg   Jenovic Mbuyi Tshiswoka (Spartan) beat Michael McCarthy (Urlingford), 4-1

70kg   Joshua Badmus (Holy Family) beat Enuke Aptsiauri (St Marys D), 4-1

70kg   Cahan Hallinan (Olympic) beat Jamie Watson (St Matthews), 5-0

75kg   Kelvin Greaney (Golden Gloves M) beat Samuel Gomez (Tobar Pheadair), 4-1

75kg   Christian Kumbu (St Marys D) W/O

75kg   Tobi Olesegun (Holy Family) beat Harry Badmus (Jobstown), 5-0

75kg   Obi Martins (Smithfield) beat Eoghan Nalty (Celtic Eagles), 3-2

75kg   Brian Johnson (Muskerry) W/O

75kg   Dean Myers (Olympic C) beat Andrew Moloney (Golden Cobra), 3-2

75kg   Callum Powell (Cabra) beat George Goff (Golden Gloves M), 5-0

75kg   Adeniyi Lawal (Cabra) beat Rhien Sargent (St Matthew), 5-0

irishboxing

Integral part of the Irish boxing community for over 13 years

You May Also Like

Love Hate the Belfast version – Gerard Hughes discusses unique relationships with rival Ruadhan Farrell

irishboxing

Carl Frampton moves down in latest pound-for-pound rankings

Joe O'Neill

Youth Results – Ireland, India and France Internationals

irishboxing
x