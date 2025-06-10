Monaghan’s Greatest Backs Monaghan’s Latest – McGuigan Tips McKenna for World Stage

Barry McGuigan, Monaghan’s most celebrated boxing son, has thrown his support behind the county’s latest fighting talent, Aaron McKenna – tipping the rising middleweight to eventually reach world level.

The Clones Cyclone was speaking in the aftermath of McKenna’s breakout win over former world champion Liam Smith – a victory that saw the Smithborough native claim the WBA International Middleweight title and announce himself as a serious contender in the division.

“Aaron McKenna is a very impressive young man,” McGuigan told the Irish Mirror. “He produced a very impressive performance against Liam Smith. He’s not really a puncher but more of a boxer. He can switch southpaw to orthodox and it was a really good performance.”

The former WBA world featherweight champion and Irish boxing hall-of-famer was particularly taken with McKenna’s work late in the fight – especially the body shot that closed the show in round 12.

“That left hook to the body in the 12th round was a fantastic shot, and it was how I took most of my opponents out – with the left hook to the body.”

McGuigan knows better than most what it takes to go from local talent to global force, and he believes McKenna is on the right path.

“I like Aaron’s progress, the way he is developing and getting better. I wish him the best of luck,” he said.

While confident in McKenna’s potential, McGuigan isn’t calling for a world title shot just yet. He sees the Smith win as a strong step forward – but believes the 24-year-old still needs more seasoning before facing the likes of Erislandy Lara, Janibek Alimkhanuly or Carlos Adames.

“Aaron has to develop a little bit more before he fights for a world title – and with the greatest respect, Liam Smith is a junior middleweight. He needs a fully-fledged middleweight who is going to test him.”

“There’s a way of how you develop and bring guys through,” he added. “You start off with guys who are not so good, and as they get better, you take guys on who are not as tired and are more of a challenge and test. Aaron still has to have that acid test.”

Still, McGuigan sees the ingredients of a future champion and urged McKenna to stay on the current trajectory.

“He needs another half a dozen fights – or maybe four or five – before he fights for a world title. But he is impressive, and I was hugely impressed with his performance. Congratulations to him and his dad.”