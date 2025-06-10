Back With Big Bang – Jono Carroll on Course for Dublin Hosted Ireland v England Clash

Jono Carroll could be on course to fight in Dublin for the first time in over a decade.

Rumour and report suggest ‘King Kong’ is set for a homecoming and a capital clash later this year.

The ever-entertaining southpaw is said to have agreed to fight Sam Noakes on the undercard of European light welterweight champion Pierce O’Leary’s Dublin debut.

No Smoke Boxing claim the bout – and indeed the proposed Queensberry card, that rumour also suggests Michael Conlan will appear on, is set for the 3 Arena and August 9.

Irish-boxing.com has heard August 2 was the initial date, but that the big ‘Big Bang’ return has been pushed back to October.

If the fight does come to fruition, it will be the first time Carroll has fought in Dublin since his famous 3Arena win over Declan Geraghty in 2014.

Scott Quigg and Jono Carroll Final Press Conference ahead of their Super-Featherweight clash this Saturday at The Manchester Arena. 4th March 2020 Picture By Mark Robinson.

Over a decade ago, the former world title challenger broke out on a Matthew Macklin-topped Matchroom card, winning the 2014 Fighter of the Year to secure a Prizefighter slot.

Noakes broke through last year, winning Commonwealth, British and European honours, and its understood Queensberry see Carroll as the final step toward world level.

Even if Dublin doesn’t materialise it’s a good clash for the Dubia based Irish fighter and a chance to return to the kind of spotlight in which he thrives.