Mexican Standoff for Irish light middleweight Olympic Qualifier slot

Three Irish boxers are in contention to represent Ireland at light middleweight in the final Olympic Qualifier.

Irish-boxing.com understands Aidan Walsh, Eugene McKeever and Dean Walsh have been offered the chance to be assessed next week.

Teams for the final World qualifier, which takes place in Thailand between May 25 and June 2, have to be submitted by April 17 and it appears Team Ireland have selected a definitive candidate in all but one weight class.

A decision has yet to be made at 75kg with Olympic medal winner Aidan Walsh, who contested the first qualifier earlier this month, Eugene McKeever and Dean Walsh all in the frame.

All three have been officially invited to part take in an assessment, which takes place next week.

Considering Comeback Kid and reigning Elite Champion, Dean Walsh is not long after surgery, it’s very unlikely he will be able to compete, meaning it could be a two horse race between the Ulster boxers.

There will be no assessment at female 66kg as Grainne Walsh gets the nod ahead of Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke. The same goes for the female 54kg, where Jennifer Lehanne is selected again ahead of Niamh Fay.

Six Irish boxers go into 2024 with their Summer plans already sorted.

Kellie Harrington, Dean Clancy, Michaela Walsh, Aoife O’Rourke, Jack Marley and Jude Gallagher have all booked their places on the plane to Paris 2024.

Hypothetically, there is room for seven more Irish fighters on the plane but there is some work to do to earn a ticket.

That work will be done in Thailand in May.