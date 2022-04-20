Amateur Headline News Latest News Top News of The Day 

MEDAL UPGRADE – Dearbhla Tinnelly Powers her way into Euro Final

Jonny Stapleton

Dearbhla Tinnelly powered her way into the European Youth Championships finals this afternoon.

The extremely talented Clann Naofa had too much by way of accuracy and power for a very brave and game Sofia Stigen Sorensen of Norway in Sofia today.

Ireland’s 81kg representative handed out two standing eights to her opponent en route to a wide unanimous points decision.

The win ensures the Dundalk favourite silver at the very least but the now three time European medalist will no doubt be targeting gold.

Simple but effective southpaw one-twos were the order of the first stanza for Tinnelly. Indeed so effective were they the Louth fighter forced her Norwegian opponents into a standing eight mid-way through the round.

Sorensen didn’t fold and came on strong in the final minute but she was continually introduced into a powerful Tinnelly backhands.

The Irish fighter took the round 10-9 on all three judges’ scorecards, Sorensen’s strong finish probably preventing a 10-8.

The Norwegian came out firing in the second but just when it looked like the tide was about to change Tinnelly produced a straight left so powerful and accurate it promoted the referee to step in and dish out another standing eight.

Again the brave Sorensen kept coming and throwing but while the quantity came from her the quality from Tinnelly. The Irish fighter continued to hurt her foe and went into the last with a sizable cushion.

In keeping with the theme of the fight the blue corner fighter was not for giving up and she continued to make Tinnelly work for her silver medal. She pressed forward, happy to shit solid shots just to land. However, as she tired the Irish operator flirted with stopping her.

The victory was Ireland’s second silver medal win of the day, Tinnelly followed Laura Moran in taking a step further up the podium.

Ring A, Evening Session

Bout 8: 50kg Katie O’Keeffe V Jessica Vollmann of Germany

Ring B, Evening Session

Bout 4: 71kg Bobbi Flood v Mirko Sarcevic, MNE

Bout 11: 81kg+ Cliona D’Arcy V Maja Weronika Bochen of Poland.

Team Ireland Squad:
48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta              

48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic                         

50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk                 

51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family          

52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta

54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore 

54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath                        

57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain        

57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy

60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic

63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown              

63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands                             

66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch          

67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes

70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes

71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain.                                   

75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown                            

75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown                             

80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown                             

81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa     

81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair   

86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker

92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic               

92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas

Team Manager:          

Anna Moore 

Coaches:                     

James Doyle 

Liam Cunningham 

Aoife Hennigan 

Gerard McDaid 

Jim O’Neill

R & J:                          

Martin O’Neill

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

