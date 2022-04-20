MEDAL UPGRADE – Dearbhla Tinnelly Powers her way into Euro Final
Dearbhla Tinnelly powered her way into the European Youth Championships finals this afternoon.
The extremely talented Clann Naofa had too much by way of accuracy and power for a very brave and game Sofia Stigen Sorensen of Norway in Sofia today.
Ireland’s 81kg representative handed out two standing eights to her opponent en route to a wide unanimous points decision.
The win ensures the Dundalk favourite silver at the very least but the now three time European medalist will no doubt be targeting gold.
Simple but effective southpaw one-twos were the order of the first stanza for Tinnelly. Indeed so effective were they the Louth fighter forced her Norwegian opponents into a standing eight mid-way through the round.
Sorensen didn’t fold and came on strong in the final minute but she was continually introduced into a powerful Tinnelly backhands.
The Irish fighter took the round 10-9 on all three judges’ scorecards, Sorensen’s strong finish probably preventing a 10-8.
The Norwegian came out firing in the second but just when it looked like the tide was about to change Tinnelly produced a straight left so powerful and accurate it promoted the referee to step in and dish out another standing eight.
Again the brave Sorensen kept coming and throwing but while the quantity came from her the quality from Tinnelly. The Irish fighter continued to hurt her foe and went into the last with a sizable cushion.
In keeping with the theme of the fight the blue corner fighter was not for giving up and she continued to make Tinnelly work for her silver medal. She pressed forward, happy to shit solid shots just to land. However, as she tired the Irish operator flirted with stopping her.
The victory was Ireland’s second silver medal win of the day, Tinnelly followed Laura Moran in taking a step further up the podium.
Ring A, Evening Session
Bout 8: 50kg Katie O’Keeffe V Jessica Vollmann of Germany
Ring B, Evening Session
Bout 4: 71kg Bobbi Flood v Mirko Sarcevic, MNE
Bout 11: 81kg+ Cliona D’Arcy V Maja Weronika Bochen of Poland.
Team Ireland Squad:
48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta
48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic
50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk
51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family
52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta
54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore
54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath
57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain
57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy
60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic
63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown
63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands
66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch
67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes
70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes
71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain.
75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown
75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown
80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown
81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa
81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair
86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker
92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic
92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas
Team Manager:
Anna Moore
Coaches:
James Doyle
Liam Cunningham
Aoife Hennigan
Gerard McDaid
Jim O’Neill
R & J:
Martin O’Neill