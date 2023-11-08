McGlynn It To Win It – Tony calls for Title Chance

Tony McGlynn is happy to do what he is told when it comes to opponents and title fights.

The Dubliner only returned to the fray when he ended an 18-month sabbatical at the Red Cow on Friday night but such is his history and standing that talk instantly turned to domestic action and possible title fights.

It’s talk the Donaghmede fighter, who has twice agreed to trade leather with James McGivern, is happy to entertain but not a conversation he goes in-depth into.

For McGlynn, it’s simple, he wants to get BUI Celtic title eligible in his next fight and then he’s open to all comers.

Who he may fight for a title doesn’t overly concern him. That issue he is happy to leave to new manager and promoter Jay Byrne.

“I just want a six-rounder to be eligible for [a title] and, as soon as I am, hopefully Jay throws me in.

“I’d fight anyone. Give me a name and I’ll say yes to it. Jay has a nice plan for me and whatever he says I’m happy to do it,” he adds before hinting at what that plan may be.

“The plan was this fight, a six-rounder and please God then an eight-round Celtic title fight. If you want to know more you’ll have to ask Jay.”

McGlynn was talking after he registered victory in his Dublin debut. The Pete Taylor-trained Dub was handed a tough test for his first fight since Spring of last year, as the much much heavier Lukasz Barabasz came to do battle.

“He was big,” the Dub exclaimed after. “I didn’t really feel his punch power but I could feel it when he was clinching, pushing and holding.

“He knew he was much heavier than me and was using it. I just had to try keep him at the end of my jab and keep boxing.

“It was tight and he tried to put it on me at the end. It was a good fight for the first fight back a good test for me.”

Speaking on fighting in Dublin for the first time he added: “There was a good crowd there it was quality, hopefully, we have a lot more in Dublin. I turned pro a good few years ago and I was boxing in Belfast and away, so it was good to be back.”

