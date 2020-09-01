McCrory taking inspiration from Crocker’s knockout display







Padraig McCrory [10(4)-0] goes into his step up fight tomorrow night inspired by gym mate Lewis Crocker.

‘The Hammer’ watched on as his fellow Dee Walsh trained fighter claimed a career best win live on ESPN+ in MTK’s Wakefield bubble last Wednesday night.

Seven day’s later and the BUI Celtic Champion fights at the same venue, on the same platform and – although the WBO European ranking title fight isn’t on the line – in a similar level fight.

Having watched ‘The Croc’ master his step up to stop Lewis Greene, McCrory is inspired and filled with confidence.

“I was definitely inspired,” McCrory told Irish-boxing.com.

“It’s give me the hunger to achieve the same. I am also motivated to keep the feel good feeling alive in the camp.”

‘The Hammer’ has been open about the test that awaits him and has not tried to hide the fact he believes Mickey Ellison [12(4)-2(0)] is the best he has signed to fight.

He is expecting a test from the former Central Area title challenger, although he argues he is a similar step up for his opponent.

The confident 32-year-old doesn’t believe his English foe will have tasted anything near his level power and won’t be able to cope with the superior skill set.

“I don’t think hes fought anyone with the power I have and I believe that will have a big part to play, but I definitely think my skill will be the deciding factor in this fight.”

Like Crocker, McCrory fight for just the second time under former Irish amateur and pro champion Walsh tomorrow.

His welterweight counterpart showed he had more strings to his bow than just power on top of his #MTKFightNight bill and it seems as if the former Irish-boxing.com Knock Out of The Year winner is looking to do the same.

“I have been training 12 weeks now, so it definitely my longest camp and we have got to work on a lot,” he adds before getting more specific.

” We’ve been working a lot on exit plans and moving…. it’s coming on nicely.”



