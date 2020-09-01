‘Bullet proof mindset’ – Content Carroll paying no attention to Hearn, Nevin, Cacace and co







Eddie Hearn has Jono Carroll’s blessing and can continue using him as an example as to what can go wrong when big names fight behind closed doors.

The Matchroom boss has more than once pointed to the Dubliner and his defeat to Maxi Hughes when trying to explain how much of a banana skin trading leather in a silent arena can be.

Hearn went as far as to suggest that the upset defeat to two time British title challenger caused maximum career damage – and left Carroll unrated by fans.

The Fight Camp organizer, who has twice signed Carroll [18(4)-2(0)-1], links the result to the lack of crowd and has more than once used it as an example of what can go wrong for well placed fighters in the current climate – and Carroll agrees.

Some assumed Hearn had ulterior motive for the continuous use of Carroll as a the empty arena pitfalls poster boy, but extremely positive ‘King Kong’ doesn’t see it that way.

First and foremost he isn’t worried about Hearn’s opinion – and admits there is an element of truth in what Katie Taylor and James Tennyson’s promoter has to say.

“I didn’t even see one interview with Eddie talking about me, but I have been told alright,” Carroll told Irish-boxing.com.

“I’m not surprised because it was a big shock and everyone knows I feed off the crowed, so it’s perfectly fine to use me as an example because it did make a difference as everyone seen.”

So content is Carroll that he isn’t even willing to bite back at recent verbal sparring partner John Joe Nevin who looked to twist the knife soon after the reverse .

Nor did the former world title challenger react to a fight offer sent his way from Belfast’s Anthony Cacace.

Speaking through his famous bearded smile, the Dub revealed he has been avoiding social media, enjoying his break and relaxing in the knowledge he will bounce back.

CHECKOUT Jono Carroll Merch HERE.

“To be honest I didn’t see them calling me out,” he adds.

“I was on holiday and just enjoying my life and my family time. I’m not even looking at social media. I’m posting things to stay relevant but I’m not flicking or looking at things.

“If I’m being honest the only people that will criticize someone is people that aren’t doing as well, or are jealous of what they can’t have,” he continues before a thinly veiled retort.

“These people just don’t have what I have and that’s a personality!! People like me, people can relate to me and I will give them entertainment inside and outside the ring, so these people can say what they want.

“I had a bad night and that doesn’t define my career, all the greats other than Floyd [Mayweather} had a few losses and they came back stronger than ever – and I believe this will be the exact same with myself.”

It’s not just talk from a fighter who is creatively cheeky more than confrontational in the build up to fights.

The feed off the hype merchant has accepted defeat and is determined it won’t stop him achieving all he had set to achieve.



“I’m perfectly fine after the defeat to be honest. I’m very happy for Maxi as a family man, I hope he gets some big fights now and I wish him all the best.

But as far as me having a positive mindset, my mind is bullet proof and it’s still as positive as ever, it was a off night and I know what I am capable of so nothing changes for me.”

