Headline News News Pro News 

Exciting prospect Tiernan Bradley handed unique debut date

Jonny Stapleton

Omagh welterweight Tiernan Bradley will finally punch for pay on October 8.

News with regard to the 23-year-old Tyrone talent’s transition to the pro’s broke 18 months ago and had Irish fight fans excited to see what all the fuss was about.

Now after spending a solid year-and-a-half in preparation for the move, Bradley is ready to turn over and will do so in Poland.

With a lack of shows at home, even before the pandemic, the former underage amateur standout was likely to debut abroad. Gym stablemates Ryan O’Rourke and Victor Rabei fight in Spain this month, while England was a pre lockdown option, but Bradley looks set to benefit from his advisor Conor Slater’s contacts in Poland.

Bradley will fight on a card promoted by the same group that promoted Cork’s Vladimir Belujsky upset win over Ukrainian Vladislav Bilous earlier this year.

A graduate of Sacred Heart Omagh boxing club, Bradley won seven Irish underage titles, European Schoolboys bronze, and Commonwealth Youth silver.

‘Bam Bam’ Bradley sprung to international prominence in 2017 when he was tasked with replicating Floyd Mayweather as a sparring partner for Conor McGregor.

Since then, following some time training in America, Bradley has been working in Dublin under Steve O’Rourke at St Michael’s Inchicore.

Older brother of 4(0)-0 super featherweight Callum, Bradley will be looking to make a quick start in the pros.

He joins Dylan Moran, Victor Rabei, Vladimir Belujsky, and Ryan O’Rourke in the Slater Sports Consultancy stable and the early part of his career looks set to play out on the road.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]