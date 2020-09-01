Exciting prospect Tiernan Bradley handed unique debut date







Omagh welterweight Tiernan Bradley will finally punch for pay on October 8.

News with regard to the 23-year-old Tyrone talent’s transition to the pro’s broke 18 months ago and had Irish fight fans excited to see what all the fuss was about.

Now after spending a solid year-and-a-half in preparation for the move, Bradley is ready to turn over and will do so in Poland.

With a lack of shows at home, even before the pandemic, the former underage amateur standout was likely to debut abroad. Gym stablemates Ryan O’Rourke and Victor Rabei fight in Spain this month, while England was a pre lockdown option, but Bradley looks set to benefit from his advisor Conor Slater’s contacts in Poland.

Bradley will fight on a card promoted by the same group that promoted Cork’s Vladimir Belujsky upset win over Ukrainian Vladislav Bilous earlier this year.

A graduate of Sacred Heart Omagh boxing club, Bradley won seven Irish underage titles, European Schoolboys bronze, and Commonwealth Youth silver.

‘Bam Bam’ Bradley sprung to international prominence in 2017 when he was tasked with replicating Floyd Mayweather as a sparring partner for Conor McGregor.

Since then, following some time training in America, Bradley has been working in Dublin under Steve O’Rourke at St Michael’s Inchicore.

Older brother of 4(0)-0 super featherweight Callum, Bradley will be looking to make a quick start in the pros.

He joins Dylan Moran, Victor Rabei, Vladimir Belujsky, and Ryan O’Rourke in the Slater Sports Consultancy stable and the early part of his career looks set to play out on the road.