‘Why is this fight not happening?’ – Cameron can’t see why Taylor fight hasn’t been made







Chantelle Cameron [12(7)-0] claims there should be no stumbling blocks left when it comes to making a fight between herself and Katie Taylor [16(6)-0].

The former Team GB star has been calling for a fight with the undisputed lightweight world champion for sometime now, dropping Taylor’s name with increased regularity in recent times.

Her call outs haven’t quite fallen on deaf ears, but her name has never been seriously suggested as a possible foe for the Irish star – and the Jamie Moore trained fighter doesn’t understand why.

Cameron argues as mandatory for Taylor’s WBO world title she should be considered and claims there is genuine fan appetite for the Ireland versus England clash.

The fact she is also aligned to Matchroom makes it an easy fight to make, yet it’s one that doesn’t appear to be on the immediate agenda. Cameron asks why?

Why is this fight not happening. I’m next in line, I’m mandatory. Everyone wants to see it, I want it, let’s go @KatieTaylor pic.twitter.com/1FSg4XuKOf — Chantelle Cameron (@chantellecam) August 30, 2020

There has been suggestions within boxing circles that Cameron’s association to MTK Global may be preventing the fight from coming to fruition – although that is denied by her team.

Having upset Cecila Braekhus to become undisputed welterweight champion, Jessica McCaskill is back in the fray. Indeed, that’s the fight most expect to see next.

However, team McCaskill have suggested Matchroom are pushing for a Braekhus rematch and it’s rumoured Eddie Hearn see’s March time as ideal for that fight.

It’s quite possible Taylor may be given some time off after another grueling fight with Delfine Persoon, but if she is to return around Christmas time she may be given a more routine title defence.

That wouldn’t be in keeping with the 34-year-old’s legacy remit – and if she is unwilling to take a relative ‘gimme,’ names like Cameron, Natasha Jonas [also MTK] and Amanda Serrano will be mentioned.