‘More of the same’ – Fearghus Quinn promises more entertainment







Fearghus Quinn [1-0] wants and is promising ‘more of the same’.

The Co Armagh fighter leapfrogged the four round learning stage when he debuted against a fighter with a winning record over six last week.

The 24-year-old middleweight both impressed an entertained, as he went to work from first to last bell against Robbie ‘The Camden Caretaker’ Chapman [6(0)-4(1)].

He doesn’t want to much to change moving forward suggesting he wants to continue to fight beyond novice pro level and promising he won’t change his fan friendly approach to fight.

“It was great to do the 6 rounds and get that bit of experience. I’ll keep getting better with every fight, so more of the same will suit me lovely,” Quinn told Irish-boxing.com before reveling he will look to refine rather than change his approach.

“I suppose my style has always been to come forward and been aggressive. I can’t imagine that’ll change too much, but I can definitely mix it up and box different ways when it’s needed.”

“All the reaction has been very positive and people enjoyed watching the fight, which was a bonus. I think people enjoyed my style of fighting, so hopefully more people will be interested in watching me.”

Quinn looked ready to register a statement win in the first round. He hurt his more experienced foe twice in the opening stanza and at that point a stoppage win looked inevitable.

To his credit, Chapman regrouped, proved durable and even competitive for the remainder of the bout.

It meant Quinn didn’t get a first career stoppage win, but he did get six valuable rounds.

“I was surprised be stayed in there and showed how tough he was. I caught him a few good shots in the first and thought I was going to get him out of there, but hes a tough guy and recovered.

“I was maybe a bit overly eager and looking to impress in the debut. There are lots of things from the fight I will go away and work on and improve so I’m glad to get the bit of experience over 6 rounds.” he adds before concluding it was all a bit different.

“I was happy with my performance. It was a strange debut with there being no crowd and having to quarantine and all so I was happy to go in and win every round with all things considered.”