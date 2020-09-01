Belujsky given chance to polish his skills in Poland







It seems when it comes to promoting active heavyweight Mariusz Wach doesn’t hold a grudge.

The former world title challenger has invited Vladimir Belujsky [9(7)-3(1)-1] back to appear on one of his Polish promotions, just months after the big punching Cork fighter upset one of his prospects.

Wach watched as ‘The Solvak Rebel’, who has seven knockouts from nine wins, took out fancied Ukrainian Vladislav Bilous within a round to register a sensational away win.

So impressed where his Polish hosts that they have invited him back and this time offered him an A side slot.

Belujsky returns to Poland to fight on a August 8 ‘He Who Dares Card’ and will compete over six rounds against journeyman opposition.

It’s not quite the fight the dangerous puncher had hoped for after recording such a win, but in the current climate he will be content with being busy.

The fact he was offered the chance to make his American debut on May 8 hows just how valuable a win he has in his pocket.

The ‘Slovak Rebel’ had signed to fight James McGrit Jr on a Star Boxing New York card only for the pandemic to take hold.

James McGrit Jr is the son of former IBF Junior welterweight and WBC welterweight champion James “Buddy” McGirt and by such is somewhat of a name.

He also has 21 wins from 25 fights and comes with a reputation of his own.

However, he was set to move from middle to super middleweight and the big punching Cork resident would have been confident of an upset.