McComb Eyes World Push: IBF Route, Big Names, and Another World Stage

Sean McComb believes Saturday’s On The Edge headliner is a possible stepping stone back to the elite stage where he insists he belongs.

The Belfast man challenges IBF European title holder Ben Crocker this weekend in Sheffield, and while he refuses to look beyond the fight itself, his ambition is clear: climb the rankings and secure another world-level chance.

“I can literally beat anyone,” McComb declared. “Doesn’t matter who it is. My style is abnormal — long, awkward, angles, movement. People don’t like facing it. I believe I can beat them all.”

That belief stems from experience as well as confidence. In 2023, McComb shared the ring with Arnold Barboza Jr. on the undercard of Devin Haney versus Ryan Garcia, a huge Vegas bill. He may not have got the result but he put in a display that confirmed he was capable of operating on the biggest stages.

“Being co-main event on that card was massive,” he said. “It was the biggest night of my career and I knew there should have been more nights like that. It didn’t work out then, but I know it can happen again. The plan now is to get back to that level, and the IBF European is the perfect route.”

The IBF route, a route that served Lewis Crocker well a weight up, could throw up familiar names. Champion Richardson Hitchins is the obvious long-term target, but McComb is already sizing up potential opportunities should belts become vacant.

“If Hitchins vacates, then someone like Lindo Delgado would be in line — and I beat him before, representing Ireland at the World Championships,” McComb pointed out. “There are other names too, like Subriel Matias or Sandor Martin. Whoever puts me in line for a world title, that’s who I’ll fight. Simple as that.”

McComb insists the days of small shows and low-profile bouts are over. With GBM and a new manager guiding his career, he says the plan is clear: meaningful fights only, leading to world honours.

“They’ve got massive plans for me,” he explained. “This isn’t about ticking over on small hall shows. This is about climbing back to the top. And I’ve no doubt I’ll get there.”

Still, the Holy Trinity graduate knows it all starts with business on Saturday night against Crocker.

“It’s one fight at a time,” McComb said. “You can’t control what happens next, you can only control what’s in front of you. For me, that’s this fight. Win this, and the rest takes care of itself.”