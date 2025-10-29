Matchroom’s Frank Smith: Pacquiao at Windsor Park? It’s an interesting one

Matchroom Boxing CEO Frank Smith has responded to talk of Manny Pacquiao potentially facing Belfast’s Lewis Crocker — admitting the idea of bringing the Filipino legend to Windsor Park is an “interesting” one, while confirming there is no real movement around the match-up.

Crocker’s manager, Jamie Conlan revealed he’d been pushing for a blockbuster bout between Ireland’s only reigning male world champion and the former eight-division belt holder.

Former world title challenger, revealed he had talks with Irish American Sean Gibbons re making the clash – and it seems the response was relatively positive.

“I reached out to Sean Gibbons of Manny Pacquiao’s team last night [Tuesday],” Conlan told BBC Sport NI re a possible fight with the 46-year-old eight division world champion.

“They are trying to do ‘Rolly’ Romero but if that can’t be done, then we are going to have communication.

“Romero and the WBA [title] is their first port of call, but he is strong on the idea if something can be done, it can definitely be looked at. What a rise it would be to fight Manny Pacquiao.”

Smith confirmed he had met with Conlan and Crocker to discuss future plans and admitted Pacquiao was mentioned, although he pointed to numerous options.

“I met with Lewis and Jamie earlier in the week. They came into the office. We’re discussing what’s next. There are lots of opportunities.

“No real discussions yet with Manny Pacquiao, but, you know, could be interesting,” he admitted. “Bring Manny Pacquiao to Windsor Park — of course that’s a fight Lewis would be interested in. He’s a massive name. Manny Pacquiao doesn’t get much bigger than that, does it?”

‘Pac Man’ came out of retirement in July, challenging Marios Barrios for the WBC welterweight world title, with the fight ending in a draw.

It seems the Hall of Famer’s return wasn’t a one-off as he is currently looking to fight WBA champion Rolando Romero – and if that fight doesn’t materialise, the IBF world champion may be in the frame.

With the IBF odering a final eliminator between Paddy Donovan and Liam Paro, Crocker has scope to make a voluntary defence. Pacquiao would appeal massively in terms of finance and profile.

So too would a Conor Benn clash, which Crocker wants badly and rumour suggests may happen in Marchof 2026, depending on how the Brits rematch with Chris Eubank Jr plays out.

“When you see what he did just a few weeks back at Windsor Park, he’s got so many opportunities,” Smith said. “There are big options out there and we’ll hopefully have some news soon.”