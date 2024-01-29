‘Special’ Lewis Crocker will be front and centre of a big Matchroom Belfast push promises Frank Smith.

The Matchroom CEO was impressed with how Crocker performed under the spotlight, stopping Jose Felix Jr in style at the Ulster Hall on Saturday night.

Eddie Hearn’s right-hand man claims it was exactly the kind of display and finish the 27-year-old welterweight needed to cement his status as Belfast bill topper.

Smith now points out Matchroom will use the Billy Nelson-trained puncher as an excuse to return to the fight capital of Europe on a regular basis and will build a local stable under the Holy Trinity graduate.

“That’s what Crocker does,” he said.

“That highlight reel knockout is exactly what he needed, that can really build him into something special. It was a tremendous finish from him and there are some big nights to come.”

Saturday’s card was only the second time the Matchroom juggernaut came to Belfast since they promoted Ryan Burnett‘s world title unification fight against Zhanat Zhakiyanov in 2017.

Smith claims Matchroom always wanted the City as one of their fight territories but with Micheal Conlan unavailable to them felt they hadn’t a name to front an Antrim assault.

That’s changed now with the emergence of Crocker, who the promotional powerhouse will put at the forefront of regular shows in the city.

“We always wanted to come back to Belfast, but Michael [Conlan] was signed with Top Rank and doing shows with Queensberry, so we hadn’t got the opportunity, so weren’t able to. I think now with Lewis we have the opportunity to build big nights here and also sign young up-and-coming fighters. Without the headline talent, it’s hard to do it but with Lewis we are going to make a big push now and Belfast is somewhere we will be coming back to very often.”

Smith didn’t confirm whether Crocker was officially signed to Matchroom but did confirm they is a working relationship in place.

One fighter officially signed to the Eddie Hearn-fronted promotional company is Paddy Donovan. Speaking on the Limerick man’s win on the said card Smith said: “Paddy had a tough fight in there. He showed he has heart tonight. It was a good performance and a good win from him. I think the stoppage maybe was a bit premature but it was a good win for him.”