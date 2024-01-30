Headline NewsLatestNewsPro News

Kurt Walker handed March headline oppurtuinity

Jonny Stapleton

Kurt Walker’s reward for moving into double figures last weekend is a slot on the top of his very own bill.

The Tokyo Olympian will headline an Ulster Hall card in what looks likely to be a mad March for Irish boxing.

The undefeated Conlan Boxing prospect will take centre stage for the first time since turning over at the famous venue on March 30.

Walker’s manager Jamie Conlan confirmed the plans when speaking to Boxing Tickets NI last weekend.

It could prove a breakout moment for the Canal BC graduate who moved to 10-0 at the venue on the undercard of Lewis Crocker’s big win over Jose Felix Jr on Saturday.

It’s understood Irish middleweight title hopeful Fearghus Quinn will also appear on the Spring bill.

The card is to be officially confirmed over the next week. The bill is the fourth planned for March with JB Promotions running shows in Dublin on the 1st and 8th of the month and McElenney Promotions running a card on March 16 in Galway.

Walker came through a tough workout last Saturday night, eventually whitewashing the teak-tough and all action Darwing Martinez.

