Massive Martinez or Warrington unification fight awaits Conlan if he beats Wood

Michael Conlan could go straight into a mouthwatering unification fight if he defeats Leigh Wood on March 12.

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn wants to put the winner of the WBA world title fight in with the winner of the IBF world title fight between Kiko Martinez and Josh Warrington, which is scheduled for Leeds and March 26.

It means the Olympic medal winner would have the chance to unify titles immediately and put his name alongside the likes of Carl Frampton, Ryan Burnett and Katie Taylor on the list of Irish champions who unified.

It was also mean back-to-back massive fights and a chance to share the ring with a world champion with significant Irish previous. Martinez is possibly the best known and most respected away fighter ever to visit Ireland, while Warrington holds wins over Carl Frampton and Pajo Hyland, both would be huge fights.

There is a job to be done in Nottingham first but Eddie Hearn has no issue dangling the unification carrot, suggesting it only adds to what should be an ‘intriguing’ match-up.

“I think these two will get and nice and spicy if I’m being honest with you,” Hearn told DAZN. “There’s a lot on the line. If that fight gets upgraded to the super championship, which I believe it is, then what an opportunity for both guys. This is a life changing moment for both fighters.

“I think it’s an absolutely brilliant fight. With Kiko Martinez and Josh Warrington a few weeks later, I expect the winners to fight in a really big unification fight. There’s so many big fights in this division, and this is a really good and intriguing fight.”

At present Conlan is down to challenge Wood for the WBA ‘regular’ champion but the Nottingham champ is expected to be upgraded to ‘super’ champ before the fight takes place.