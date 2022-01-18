‘They’d all be great fights for me’ – Agyarko open to facing big-name Irish middles

Caoimhin Agyarko would have no issue with fighting any of the more experienced Irish middleweights if the chance arose.

The idea of trading leather with the likes of recent world title challengers Jason Quigley [19(14)-2] and Luke Keeler [17(5)-3(2)-1] as well as undefeated Derry middle Connor Coyle [14(6)-0] was put to the Belfast man by the Irish News this week – and the Holy Trinity graduate respone was positive.

The 25-year-old who recently teamed up with Matchroom admits all are more experienced and there is a gap to be closed but suggests he could be a viable opponent for all three if he registers a few more wins.

“Down the line they’d all be great fights for me,” said Agyarko when speaking to the Irish News.

“They have a lot more experience than me but in two-three fights’ time there’s no doubt that I could challenge one of them.”

Coyle returns to America to fight next month and looks set to operate stateside for the foreseeable. A possible Quigley versus Keeler has been muted since the Donegal fighter lost to Demetrius Andrade, a fighter the Dub also came out second best against.

Indeed, Keeler has revealed it’s one he would like. Rumour also suggests Eddie Hearn and Matchroom would like to promote Quigley in a number of 2022 fights of note – and that best of the Irish middleweights clash could certainly be one that appeals.

Hearn has also worked with Ballyfermot’s Keeler in the past and could see the winner as an ideal opponent in terms of building Agyarko who he wants to make into a Belfast star.

Speaking on fighting in Belfast Agyarko reveals it was a ‘deal breaker’ when Matchroom approached him about teaming up.

The middleweight prospect, who will next appears on the Micheal Conlan versus Leigh Wood undercard on March 12 added: “We plan on headlining in Belfast by the end of the year and that was the deal-breaker for me because – nevermind money or titles or whatever else – my goal is to be a superstar in Belfast and to give the Irish fans big nights to remember.

“They’ve always supported me so that was my main objective and Eddie had the same vision, so it made it an easy decision for me.”