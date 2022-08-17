Magnesi-fant – Anthony Cacace to challenge IBO Champ on big heavyweight undercard

Anthony Cacace’s nightmare 2022 has come to an end as he secured a dream fight on a big card.

Cacace [19(7)-1] will challenge for the IBO world super featherweight title against the unbeaten Italian champion Michael Magnesi [21(13)-0] on September 24.

The fight is part of the BT Sport Box Office. Joyce vs Parker undercard and plays out at the AO Arena, Manchester.

Magnesi previously told Irish-boxing.com that he had agreed to fight ‘The Apache’ for August and it was believed the mouthwatering clash was scheduled for the Jake Paul – Tommy Fury card and New York on August 6.

However, Fury’s inability to travel stateside saw the fight pulled from a card that eventually collapsed.

🏆 IBO World Title Fight 🏆



Anthony Cacace challenges the Champion Michael Magnesi in what has the potential to be a war! #JoyceParker | September 24 | 🎟 via https://t.co/7L7xESlIVT pic.twitter.com/kBrVMP14Qu — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) August 17, 2022

In the mean time other names put themselves forward to fight the Belfast 33-year-old including Alex Dilmaghani and Billel Dib but the Italian is next for Cacace and they fight on a big heavyweight undercard.

It comes after a disappointing few months for the British champion, who admitted he considered retirement when his Wembley Stadium Fury- Whyte undercard bout was pulled on fight week.

Although. as an organization, the IBO does a lot of things right, it isn’t held in the same regard as the big four [WBO, IBF, WBA, WBC] but its a strap that can be used Cacace to set up some big fights according to promoter Frank Warren.

“I am thrilled to deliver a major fight for Anthony Cacace after his obvious disappointment over missing out at Wembley Stadium in April and winning this title against an unbeaten champion will put him in such a strong position in the super featherweight division.”