Headline News Latest News Pro News Top News of The Day 

Magnesi-fant – Anthony Cacace to challenge IBO Champ on big heavyweight undercard

Jonny Stapleton

Anthony Cacace’s nightmare 2022 has come to an end as he secured a dream fight on a big card.

Cacace [19(7)-1] will challenge for the IBO world super featherweight title against the unbeaten Italian champion Michael Magnesi [21(13)-0] on September 24.

The fight is part of the BT Sport Box Office. Joyce vs Parker undercard and plays out at the AO Arena, Manchester.

Magnesi previously told Irish-boxing.com that he had agreed to fight ‘The Apache’ for August and it was believed the mouthwatering clash was scheduled for the Jake Paul – Tommy Fury card and New York on August 6.

However, Fury’s inability to travel stateside saw the fight pulled from a card that eventually collapsed.

In the mean time other names put themselves forward to fight the Belfast 33-year-old including Alex Dilmaghani and Billel Dib but the Italian is next for Cacace and they fight on a big heavyweight undercard.

It comes after a disappointing few months for the British champion, who admitted he considered retirement when his Wembley Stadium Fury- Whyte undercard bout was pulled on fight week.

Although. as an organization, the IBO does a lot of things right, it isn’t held in the same regard as the big four [WBO, IBF, WBA, WBC] but its a strap that can be used Cacace to set up some big fights according to promoter Frank Warren.

“I am thrilled to deliver a major fight for Anthony Cacace after his obvious disappointment over missing out at Wembley Stadium in April and winning this title against an unbeaten champion will put him in such a strong position in the super featherweight division.”

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Ripped Mike Perez – “Without a belly I want to see what I can do!”

Joe O'Neill

Video: Gerard Healy vs Yanko Marinov weigh-in

irishboxing

Weekend Preview: June 17th-19th

Joe O'Neill