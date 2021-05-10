Headline News News Pro News 

Loaded ‘Gun’ – Sizeable step up for Ryan O’Rourke

The training wheels are well and truly off.

Having stepped up to eight rounds against game opposition last time out, Ryan O’Rourke [7(1)-0] will tick another progression box next time he enters the ring.

The Dubliner, who turned 22 over the weekend, will make a serious step up in terms of opponent when he fights in Belgium next month.

‘The Silent Assassin’ is the latest name confirmed on the All Eyez on Brussells 2 card set for June 19 and Irish-boxing.com understands he faces a stiff test on the Only O1ne promoted card.

The brilliantly named Brice Bula Galo [11(4)-2(0)-1] is the eighth pro fighter the O’Rourke’s Gym prospect has signed to fight.

The 34-year-old is deemed the third-best welter in Belgium and comes to the table with a winning record.

‘The Gun’ has only failed to fire twice and is a former Belgium 147lbs champion. Granted he seems to have lost when he’s flirted with a step up and comes into the clash on the back of a defeat to American-based Belgian Mohamed El Marcouchi, but he won’t be daunted by O’Rourke’s CV and certainly will be coming to win.

It’s a different kind of challenge for the St Michaels Inchicore graduate and a genuine early test.

The Steven O’Rourke trained fighter becomes the third Irish boxer officially confirmed on the All Eyez on Brussells 2 card after Keane McMahon’s return was confirmed for the fight night last week, as was a testing fight for Tiernan Bradley.

Neither Bradley’s nor O’Rourke’s bouts look as dangerous as ‘The Ice Man’s’ on paper – the Dub faces undefeated former amateur of note Anass Messaoudi – but remains step-ups and potential banana skins.

Bradley takes on Dutch puncher Wilson Sanchez Mendes another relatively dangerous opponent.

