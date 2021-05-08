Di Bella targets Madison Square Garden hosted Taylor vs Serrano Mega fight

Lou DiBella has told Eddie Hearn to ‘come with a huge number’ to make sure the biggest fight in female boxing history happens next year.

The undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor and the seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano have been linked ever since Taylor fought the New York resident’s sister Cindy in 2018.

The mega clash looked like it was finally agreed for the Spring of last year only for Covid to put paid to that agreed fight.

The Brooklyn-based Puerto Rican then turned down a career-best purse for a second rescheduled date, allowing Delfine Persoon to get a second shot at the female Pound for Pound #1 in Fight Camp.

By all accounts, Matchroom boss Hearn was put out by that rebuff and wasn’t keen on working with Team Serrano again. However, speaking after Taylor defeated Nathasa Jonas last weekend, the British promoter revealed Serrano was back on the agenda and in the Katie Taylor frame.

The thinking is the Bray fighter will defend against a mandatory challenger in Leeds in September, rematch either Jonas or Jessicia McCaskill in December and then target the eagerly anticipated Serrano clash.

Serrano’s promoter, who also co promotes Joe Ward alongside Ken Casey of Murphy’s Boxing, is confident the fight will be made and is on the similar page when it comes to time line.

DiBella believes the Ireland vs Puerto Rico clash will pack out Madision Garden some time in 2022.

“I think the fight will happen in 2022 as a unification between two undisputed world champions,” DiBella told Sky Sports.

“Hopefully Katie does not lose in the interim. I don’t think she will.

Katie Taylor vs Natasha Jonas, WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO Female Lightweight Title Fight. 1 May 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

“Amanda wants to unify the belts at 126lbs. She will be moving up two weight classes [to fight Taylor]. She is a featherweight, really. She has only moved up before to chase legacy and increase opportunities.

“She wants to unify featherweight before she moves up to lightweight, from which she will never come back down.

“Featherweight is her real weight, where she wants to prove herself.

“Then, when the world is open and the fight can take place at Madison Square Garden in front of thousands of Irish and Puerto Rican fans, the fight will happen” he adds before warning the money still has to be right.

“We would welcome negotiations right now if they come with a huge number.”