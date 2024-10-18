LIVE UPDATES – All of the Lights

Joe Ward returns to his boxing home tonight.

The Moate BC graduate competes at the venue in which he made his name on top of Elite Promotions All of the Lights card.

Ward will be looking to extend an unbeaten record at first purpose-built boxing stadium in the world that dates back nearly 20 years and since he was just 11.

The light heavyweight talent faces Ukraine’s Dmytro Fedas in a contest scheduled for eight rounds.

Liam Walsh provides chief support as he fights Bela Istvan Orban in a bout being billed as the final clash of his apprenticeship.

Jason Harty mans the away corner in a venue where he enjoyed plenty of Irish amateur title success against Elite’s unbeaten American Quanderis Arnold in what promises to be fight of the night.

There is plenty of interest around Podge Collins son of Roddy Collins, nephew to world champion Steve Collins and Pascal Collins and cousin to BUI Celtic title challenger Stevie Collins, as he makes his debut on the bill. The Celtic Warrior Gym fighter trades leather with Gianluca Di Florio

Glen Lynch also debuts when battles Richard Brant, while Paddy Walsh faces the ever game and sometimes dangerous Reynaldo Cajina.

Cian Reddy makes his Irish pro debut as he competes for a second time as a pro and his IGB managerial mate Myles Casey is in a similar position. They fight Richard Helm and Caine Singh respectively.

Irish-Boxing.com will be filing live reports from each fight below.

Please refresh page to see live updates below: