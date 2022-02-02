Like Spike – Chris Eubank Jr calls O’Sullivan ‘a Bottle Job’ ahead of Williams Clash

Chris Eubank Jr labeled Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan a ‘bottle job’ in the build-up to his most recent fight.

Speaking during the Gloves are Off, the English middleweight made comparisons to his February 5 opponent, Liam William’s pre fight behaviour, and that of the Cork middle.

The son of former Steve Collins rival Chris Eubank said Williams was louder and more aggressive online than when they met in person – and accused ‘Spike’ of being the same.

“I thought he had a big mouth but he doesn’t have a big mouth he has big thumbs. He’s brave on Twitter, the same as Gary O’Sullivan, a hell of a lot to say online but when it came down to it, bottle job.”

O’Sullivan has more than once used social media to help secure big fights. It worked with regard to David Lemieux, Billy Joe Saunders and Eubank Jr in particular.

However, to suggest he went into himself when encountered with Eubank Jr in person seems wide of the mark considering he planted a kiss on the Brighton man’s cheek during the weigh-in.

It’s not the first time Eubank Jr has compared Williams to the former Irish champion, he previously linked the two and called Spike a quitter.

You remind me of a guy I fought years ago called Spike O’Sullivan. Big talker on twitter but quit once he got in the ring with me. I believe you are the same type of animal… all fart no stink. But maybe one day I’ll give you the opportunity to quit against me too… we’ll see. https://t.co/jjSf8Hgdls — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) August 3, 2020

Responding to ‘quit’ claims, Pascal Collins said: “Spike didn’t quit, I pulled him out. If you want to blame me, blame me, I don’t care. I’m going to protect him. He’s my friend not just my fighter and I’ll take care of him like my own brother.”

“He told me he thinks his ear drum is burst. It just got to the stage where Spike looked off balance.”

O’Sullivan has since admitted he was ‘f**ked’ after suffering the injury and commend Collins decision.

The popular hard hitting hard man is now down at light middleweight and remains hopeful of another big fight at the lower weight.