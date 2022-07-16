Liam Gaynor sets up ‘Big Fight’ with Shut Out Win

Liam Gaynor set up a ‘big fight’ with a shut-out points win in Bolton on Saturday night.

Gaynor claimed points victory on a VIP Promotion card at his fight home away from home, the Bolton Whites Hotel.

The Dubliner went the six round distance for the fourth time in his career and won every stanza against durable Russian Viktor Vezhlivtsev to claim a 60-56 points win.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com before the fight the Tallaght super featherweight told Irish-boxing.com that he would accept one of a number of big fight offers that had recently come his way once he emerged victorious against the Russian.

“We’ve had some offers for big fights that will be taken up after this fight,” Gaynor tells Irish-boxing.com. “I’m looking forward to holding a belt by the end of it.”

With that in mind it appears the Kilnamanagh fighter could be set for a step up or even a title fight in the Autumn,

The win sees Gaynor improve to 9-1, while Vezhlivtsev slips to 1-17.