Why Wait?

That’s the thinking of Matchroom when it comes to a potential meeting of Irish stars Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan.

In fact, Irish-boxing.com can reveal the promotional powerhouse want to make that fight NEXT.

The pair go to work in separate fights on a Matchroom card in association with Conlan Boxing at the Ulster Hall on Saturday night and if both win, Matchroom will look to put them in against each other in the Summer.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com today Matchroom CEO Frank Smith was keen to push the idea of a Limerick – Belfast fight.

“Lewis has a tough fight against Jose Felix on Saturday night, come through that I’d love to see the Paddy Donovan fight next. I’d love to see that fight next for both,” Smith said.

“We could have next in Belfast. I think we could go to an arena and I think it would sell out.”

Talk with regard a mouthwatering all-Irish welterweight meeting increased incrementally since Irish-boxing.com revealed it was match-up Eddie Hearn and his team had discussed for the Katie Taylor – Chantelle Cameron III card pre-Christmas.

That chatter intensified this week as the press put a possible match-up to both. Both expressed a willingness to trade leather but equally, both suggested letting it build.

Donovan and Crocker surmised it would be better to stay on separate paths, converging only when a world title or big purse was the prize.

Smith doesn’t agree and in keeping with Matchroom’s new ‘big fights now’ policy says he would love to see this summer.

“We have spent so much time in the past looking at fights saying ‘let it build, let it build, let it build’ and they never happen. I think this is the perfect time. They are both at a stage of their careers where it’s the perfect time for that fight.”

Persuading the pair that is the case may prove a little more difficult – but the process may begin as early as Saturday night.

They are both focused on Saturday after Saturday we can talk.