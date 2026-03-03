Lewis Crocker Remains on Course for Legacy Enhancing Year Despite Injury Niggle

A small niggle won’t stop Lewis Crocker from building a big legacy, assures Jamie Conlan.

The IBF welterweight world champion was forced to pull out of the first defence of his title, which was due to play out in Australia this Spring, due to injury last week.

His manager, former Commonwealth champion Jamie Conlan, revealed the injury was not of the serious kind and ‘The Croc’ will be ready to fight mandatory challenger Liam Paro very soon.

” He has a small niggle on his metacarpal, nothing too serious but it’s strained and that put him back about four weeks,” Conlan confirmed to BBC Sport.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan, IBF World Welterweight Title 13 September 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Lewis Crocker in his dressing room after his split Points Victory with Jamie Conlan

“We just made sure we gave [medical notice] in enough time and to give No Limit enough time to get a date that suits everybody.

“We have a tentative date we are working towards, but until it’s official, we won’t really know.”

Crocker will still have to defend the strap he won by defeating Paddy Donovan in the first-ever all-Irish world title fight Down Under. It will also play out on a card promoted by the former light welterweight champion’s promoters, No Limit.

Conlan sees both as positives and believes a win outdoors in the Queensland Country Bank Stadium will only serve to enhance the Belfast boxers legacy.

“It will be back-to-back headliners outdoors. He won at Windsor Park and now to do it in Australia, in his opponent’s back yard against the hardest fighter you’ll be in the ring with creates a great legacy and that’s what Lewis Crocker is out to do.

“He’s become world champion and now it’s about building that legacy, so he’ll go out and beat Liam Paro in great fashion, then come back [to Belfast] for a massive fight at the end of summer.”