“I’m Not Going to Give Much Away” – Sarah Murphy Hints at Big News

She had just moved to 2-0. The crowd were still buzzing in Leopardstown. The adrenaline hadn’t fully settled.

And already, Sarah Murphy was looking forward.

“This year is definitely going to be busier,” she revealed after her shutout victory early in February.

“I’m not going to give too much away, but it’s going to be a very busy year and you’ll be seeing a lot more of me.”

Two fights into her professional career, the Kildare native isn’t dwelling on the now — she’s focused on what’s next.

The Leopardstown performance was another step forward. Backed by a loud travelling support, she delivered an entertaining and controlled display, mixing smart shot selection with the kind of grit required when bouts turn scrappy.

“I could feel every shot that landed landing with power,” she said. “I felt every shot that was thrown and I was connecting. I felt it — I felt it twice as hard.”

“I knew when I had to make it a scrappy fight, but I was also picking my shots. I wasn’t wasting any shots. What had to be done in the ring had to be done.”

While the crowd were in full voice as she traded leather with Katherine Quintana, Murphy admitted that once the bell rings, the noise fades into the background.

“When I’m in the ring, it just blocks out. It’s all fuzzy. I can only hear two or three voices at max. Sometimes I mightn’t hear anyone. It just automatically happens.”

Still, she knows the support is there — and she appreciates it.

“It’s amazing to bring such a loud crowd with me. When you do hear it, it gives you that bit more adrenaline and buzz.”