‘Let’s Have it Son’ – Callum Walsh Hits Back at Jake Paul’s ‘Useless’ Jibe

Callum Walsh told Jake Paul he isn’t hard to find after the American insulted him over the weekend.

While laying into regular verbal sparring partner Dana White and hitting back at the UFC boss’s criticism of the YouTuber turned boxer’s clash with Mike Tyson, Paul labelled Walsh ‘useless’.

The American, who defeated 58-year-old Tyson on the same card as Katie Taylor defeated Amanda Serrano live on Netflix, questioned White’s record as a boxing promoter – with Walsh becoming an indirect casualty.

The 27-year-old called the Cork light middle a “useless Irish boxer” and questioned his ticket-selling capabilities.

Speaking on Social Media Paul said: “Dana White has been a boxing promoter his whole career. All these nut riders need to do their research. His TV show failed. Couldn’t sell 4K tickets in Dublin with that useless Irish boxer he’s promoting. And he is not fighters first. He’s Dana first. Builds you up and tears you down. Now Conor McGregor is hostage. Free Conor.”

‘King Callum’, who has dealt with the pressure of being a UFC Fight pass headline act since fight number two and impressed in ring, was quick to respond – and pointed out his detractor was fighting “retired old men”.

“The ‘useless Irish boxer’ has won more than you could ever imagine – over 140 amateur fights and now 12-0 as a pro unlike you 11-1, fighting old retired men and the one boxer the same age you lost to. You know where I am.”

He later posted to his story on Instagram: “Let’s have it son.

“Jake Paul deserves no respect for that fight and any respect he had from the boxing community should be gone. No young boxer in the right mind would want to fight a 58-year-old man.”

A fight between the pair is extremely unlikely but the beef can only raise the UFC’s favourite boxer’s profile further.

Paul has previously insulted Dylan Moran in a similar fashion and as Amanda Serrano’s manager has also said things about Katie Taylor that lead to Irish fan ire.