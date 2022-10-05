‘Let’s do it’ – Owen O’Neill wants Owen Duffy next

Owen O’Neill [9-0] says he has shaken hands with Owen Duffy [6(3)-2(1)] and agreed to fight.

The Belfast fighter believes a meeting between the pair would be violent but revealed they have been cordial and friendly as they set about getting it made.

‘The Butcher’ called out ‘Triple O’ immediately after he registered a get-up off the canvas win in the battle of Cavan live on TG4 – and approached O’Neill at the Europa Hotel to let him know as much.

The Dee Walsh trained fighter respected the move, liked the idea, and accepted the challenge.

“Duffy actually came up and said to me ‘no bullshit here mate, I called you out of in my interview, let’s get it on’.

“My response was ‘yes, big respect, let’s do it.’ We shook hands on it. We both want the fight now but it’s up to Mark [Dunlop] at the end of the day.”

With both fighters willing it’s now down to Mark Dunlop, who manages the pair, whether or not they fight. O’Neill believes it’s one the fight maker will see value in and is hopeful it’s get sorted.

“I haven’t spoken to Mark too much about it to be honest. He just said it’s a fight that can happen and we will talk.”

MHD have a show on November 26 but considering both fought as recent as last week that may prove too soon, not to mention it could be viewed as a headliner in its own right and thus kept on ice for a bit.

Regardless of when it happens or where it appears on the card, O’Neill is confident it will entertain. The Operator’ was particularly impressed with how the Cavan man handled business on the undercard of Eric Donovan’s EU super featherweight title win and claims that kind of determination mixed with his desire to win can only spark fireworks.

“I think it would be great scrap after watching Duffy’s fight with Dom he showed real fight after getting dropped and getting back up to then stop Dom, unreal.

“It would be another cracker for the fans,” he adds before suggesting he believes he would win a hard-fought battle.

“I would give it my all and I know it would take a lot to stop Duffy after what he showed against Dom but it’s a fight I believe I can win 100%.”

O’Neill appeared on the same TG4 broadcast card as Duffy last time out and recorded a career-best win. The 27-year-old dominated and defeated former Scottish champ Marek Laskowski live on terrestrial television.

Discussing the fight he said: “It was another great win. Plenty of people who’ve seen it have said it’s my best performance to date.

“I’ve watched it a few times and being critical of myself I believe I can be ten times better. Still, I’m glad to get the win that’s all that matters I think if I fought him again I would get him out of there. After dropping him I got too reckless at times but it was a learning experience.”

The TV element made the win and occasion all the better for the popular Belfast man and added to his celebrity at his beloved Clintonville.

“It was an amazing really special night for myself. It was always a dream of mine to fight on tv and to do it all around my country for free was amazing. I got a load of people coming up to me at the Cliftonville game on the Sunday congratulating me which was amazing.”

Photo credit Belfast Boxers