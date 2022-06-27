Larry Fryers Highlights the Positives After a Get Up Off the Floor Draw

Larry Fryers [11(4)-5(3)-1] went into full ‘accentuate the positives’ mode after a somewhat controversial draw last Friday night.

The Monaghan fighter fought Michael Crain [4(1)-5(3)-1] in Philadelphia in a bid to get a win before a Cage Wars Mike Tyson Fight Night set for New York and July 22.

However, a flash knockdown cost him dear and ultimately prevented him from securing a first win since 2019, although he didn’t suffer defeat, stopping a run of losses thanks to a draw.

Fryers felt he won the fight and was disappointed his hand wasn’t raised – but he wasn’t disheartened, preferring to focus on the good that came out of Friday.

The New York based fighter was happy with the rounds, the fact he shook the cobwebs off before a bigger fight in Albany and the fact he got to work with his new team for the first time.

“We got the draw, not the result we wanted and not the one I thought we deserved. I thought I won the fight as did one of the judges. unfortunately, the other two thought it was a draw, so I have to take the positives from it,” he said online.

“I got a good four rounds under my belt after being out of the ring for nearly a year and got to shake off the ring rust. I got to have my first fight with my new team and that will make us stronger as we are forming a great partnership and tonight has made that stronger,” he added before looking ahead.

“I get back into camp Sunday and start getting ready for my fight July 22nd in Albany on the Cage Wars show.”