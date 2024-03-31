Kurt Walker Breaksout on the Breakout

Kurt Walker produced a breakout performance on top of the Breakout card at the Ulster Hall tonight.

The Olympian was punch-perfect against a brave James Beech Jr to claim the WBA Intercontinental title live on DAZN.

The Conlan Boxing star had too much by way of skill for his eleventh career opponent and when it was clear he was able to match him for industry and effort there was only ever going to be one outcome.

That came between the seventh and the eighth as with no hope of victory and after being subject to a Belfast masterclass, Beech’s team pulled him out.

It proved the perfect ending of a perfect night for the Canal BC graduate, who now progresses from prospect to contender and undercard fighter to potential regular Belfast headliner.

Walker’s quality was on display from the off as he picked beautiful shots against the aggressive Beech, showing the skillset across the first three rounds.

There was real assured confidence and a variety to the Belfast man’s work. Beech did come forward in waves and was clearly targeting the body. However, by the fourth, it looked like only fitness could undo the classy Walker.

Ironically at that stage, the cumulative effect of the Olympian’s shots looked to be taking their toll on the away fighter, and it was Beech who looked for deep breaths to get him through the session.

To his credit, the former British title challenger kept coming, but that only allowed Walker to continue to show his quality. Even in close quarters, the Canal BC man was able to pick eye-catching shots clean, chopping right hands regularly shaking the head of his foe.

A beautifully picked body shot in the seventh saw Beech retreat for the first time in the fight. Sensing a stoppage Walker marched forward and began to do real damage. The English fighter showed real bravery to remain on his feet as he took shots clean for the remainder of the stanza. Battered, cut, and bruised he stumbled back to his corner and was rescued by his time.

His team pulled him out handing Walker his first stopppage win since his debut.