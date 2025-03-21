KO King – Jason Myers Targets Another Stoppage Win

Jason Myers has been knocking people out since he was 15 and has no intentions of stopping anytime soon!

The Galway cruiserweight has lived up to his ‘Hands of Stone’ ring moniker since turning over, with two knockouts from two pro fights.

The 22-year-old plans to keep the run going when he fights Ryan Labourn on the Showdown at the Showgrounds card in Newark this coming Saturday night.

In fact, the Tony Davitt – coached puncher wants to continue to put lights out beyond Saturday in a bid to light up cards moving forward.

“I definitely would love to keep my knockout streak going,” he tells Irish-boxing.com

“I’m looking to add a third one come Saturday night. If I stick to my game plan there’s no doubt about it I’ll knock him out,” he adds before expanding on his power and his knockout desire.

“I think I’m definitely one of the biggest punchers on the domestic scene. I’ve been knocking people out since I’m 15 years old. I’m still only 22 and bigger and better knockouts will keep coming from here on out.”

While he believes he can secure a knockout on Saturday, Myers indicates it won’t be secured via brute strength alone.

The former underage amateur standout expects to have to employ a well-thought-out game plan while consulting his boxing IQ to get the job done.

“I’m expecting him to be a bit on the awkward side he’s a southpaw and he just seems to be an awkward operator.”

The bout is Myers’s first since last April, he was meant to fight in October but decided against it after his Grandmother unfortunately passed.

“I’m delighted to be back in the ring I’ve trained so hard the last couple of months,” he said.

“I haven’t been out since last April I was supposed to be out back in October but my Grandmother passed away a week before the fight date. She was very close to us all it took its toll on me,” he adds before revealing the period out of the ring won’t effect his performance.

“There’s no real frustration or pressure. I’ve been boxing my whole life so I know what to expect I’m keeping my cool and sticking to my game plan.”