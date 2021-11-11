Kingdom Kid set for Sunday Showdown

Kerry teen Liam Walsh [1-0] will get out before Christmas after securing an English fight date.

The Tony Davitt trained middleweight will take on a yet to be confirmed opponent at Cedric Ford Pavilion, Newark Showground, Newark.

‘The Kingdom Kid’ appears alongside some local talent on the Carl Greaves November 28 Sunday show.

Walsh made his debut on Celtic Clash 12 showing maturity to overcome the challenge of Kristaps Zulgis at the Devenish.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com the teen advised fans to “expect an exciting fighter”

The Sliabh Luachra BC linked up with legendary coach Tony Davitt – who will co-mange the prospect alongside Boxing Ireland – for an assault on the pros following a strong underage amateur career.

With the Castleisland club, Walsh won Kerry and Munster titles as well as competing at the national level and winning multiple box cup competitions.

Having grown into a rangy middleweight boxer, the Kingdom fighter is an interesting addition to the scene and one who veteran Davitt is extremely excited about.