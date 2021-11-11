Joe Ward fights former UFC fighter in Long Island tonight

A former UFC competitor awaits Joe Ward [4(2)-1(1)] when he fights in New York tonight.

The Moate BC graduate populates Star Promotions and Lou DiBella promoted Rockin’ Fights 40 card at The Paramount Huntington and Tuesday night and faces interesting if not overly dangerous opposition.

The 28-year-old natural talent takes on Leandro Silva [3(2)-4(0)]in his third fight this year.

The Brazilian has three defeats on his record but has never been stopped and comes into the fight on the back of an upset win over a fighter with a winning record.

The 35-year-old also has 30 plus MMA fights to his name and spent three years on the UFC roster boasting a 3-3 and one no-contest slate.

‘Buscape’ shared the ring with Ward’s former National Elite Champion opponent, Matthew Tinker this time last year. The former St Francis amateur outpointed the MMA convert over four rounds and did so with relative ease.

The wild and aggressive Brazilian should have enough about him to take the Lou DiBella promoted talent rounds but Ward will be a big favourite going into the fight.

Ward, who won gold at the European Championships in 2011, 2015 and 2017, silver at the World Championships in 2015 and 2017, and representing Ireland at the 2016 Olympic Games, was last seen having his hand raised in Madison Square Garden’s Theatre on the first installment of Triller Fight Club’s ‘TrillerVerz’ series.

The decorated amateur returned to the New York complex that hosted his nightmare pro debut and beat an undefeated American.

The Moate BC graduate outpointed Troy Williams over six. Indeed, the DiBella prospect registered a shut-out 60-54 x3 win to make it four wins since December of 2020.