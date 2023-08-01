Kieran Molloy Shares Exciting Galway Goals

Kieran Molloy [5(3)-0] hopes to be gunning for title glory in Galway by the end of this year.

The Connacht favourite revealed Conlan Boxing have plans to return to his home county in the second half of 2023 and says he wants to fight for a title on top of the card.

The former amateur standout fought in his home county for the first time in April of this year, defeating the durable Fernando Mosquera in front of a sold-out Salthill Leisure Centre crowd.

The Angel Fernandez-trained fighter now plans to go back but in a bigger venue and in a bigger fight.

“Galway was fantastic,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“It was a great experience this early on in my career with the added pressure and expectations. I have the best supporters and I think we can push on to bigger venues next time.

“We are planning to get back out in Galway by the end of this year, everyone really enjoyed it and I think it can only grow bigger and bigger,” he adds before revealing he wants a home title fight.

“I would have liked to have got out a few more times [this year] but that’s out of my control. I’d like to fight for a title in Galway at the end of this year. It would be great to lift my first belt infront of my home crowd.”

Before Galway, Molloy has a Feile Fight Night bout to be concerned with. The Top Rank and Conlan Boxing prospect has taken notice Falls Park fight after a July fight fell through.

The late notice element to the clash doesn’t concern the EU Championship medal winner, as he has a stay ready rather than rush-to-prepare approach.

“I was looking at getting a fight late July on a different card but that fell through so we made sure to get out asap. I stay in the gym all year round, so I never have to have a long camp. I stay ready so I don’t need much notice,” he adds before revealing he is hoping for a step-up foe.

“We are just looking for an opponent at the moment. I’ve got a busy few months coming up now so we will be taking step-ups each time.”