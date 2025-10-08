Kevin Cronin: It’s Simple I’m Simply Better

Kevin Cronin says there’s no mystery about what will separate him and Cathal Crowley when the pair clash for the Irish title this weekend. For the Kingdom Warrior it’s simple, he’s just simply better.

The Kerry fighter will battle Cork’s Crowley for the vacant Irish light heavyweight title on JB Promotions’ New Dawn card this coming Friday.

It’s not Cronin’s first domestic dance; he has significant all-Irish previous, having shared the ring with both Jamie Morrissey and Emmet Brennan twice.

It’s that experience that has some leaning toward the Kerry side of a fight being billed as a 50-50, but Cronin believes the reasons he’ll emerge victorious have nothing to do with his fight past.

“I’m sure the experience will play some advantage,” Cronin told Irish-boxing.com, “but at the same time, I’m gonna win because I’m simply better — not because I’ve had certain fights. I’m keeping my cards close to my chest, but ye will see the full deck on Friday.”

The Michael Conlan-managed Munster man has rose to prominence in recent years, noted for his willingness to accept challenges and for his entertaining fights with Morrissey and Brennan.

He feels ready to put the domestic scene in his rear-view mirror and wants to do so with the Irish title around his waist.

“The Irish title is big,” he said. “It opens doors I’ve been knocking on for a while. Everyone knows the name at this stage, so it only feels right to leave the domestic scene as the Champion of Ireland,” he adds, before stating the geographical rivalry doesn’t mean much once the bell rings.

“The Kerry-Cork rivalry is big in GAA, but other than that, I think it’s just trying to be used as a sales pitch,” he said. “To me, it’s just another fighter between me and the title — where they’re from doesn’t matter.”

The 28-year-old has also brushed off any suggestions of personal tension with Crowley, choosing instead to stay calm and focused on the fight.

“No, there’s been no fallout,” he explained. “Cathal just talks a bit — said we were to fight for a title, and I avoided him, which never happened. But that’s just him. I don’t pay too much attention to that stuff anymore. I got emotionally involved in fights before, and it took away from my performance. So no, no fallout — I’m just drilling the game plan each day.

“I’ve had some great sparring, plenty of quality lads coming in from everywhere to give me good rounds,” he continued. “It’s great to have the likes of Jason Myers and Dave Kennedy in the same gym as me, constantly drilling bits when we’re training — so yeah, plenty of sparring for this.”

Asked how the fight will end, ‘The Kingdom Warrior’ remained tight-lipped — but hinted those in his inner circle already know what’s coming.

“My prediction? Ye will see Friday,” he smiled. “Anyone who’s been in the gym with us knows. Feel free to ask any of them — but as I said, the cards are being kept very close to my chest until Friday night.”