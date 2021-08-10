Kellie Harrington gives straight to the point answer to ‘Paris or Pros’ question

“I don’t know yet, that’s the answer to that question.”

That was Kellie Harrington’s simple and straightforward answer to the inevitable ‘Paris or Pros’ post-Olympic question put her way today.

An Olympic gold medal winner, who emerged top of a talent-packed weight class in Tokyo, with more crossover appeal than any amateur on the planet at present, Harrington is going to have serious professional offers on the table – and will eventually have a decision to make.

However, right now the 31-year-old, that lifted a nation over the last two weeks, wants to enjoy the moment. Harrington’s gaze doesn’t look beyond the immediate future which involves seeing her loved ones before flaking on her couch with some treats.

“As boring as it sounds I just want to put my feet up on the chair. I just want to sit down on my sofa, watch some tele, or not watch tele and listen to the radio.

“I actually like listening to the radio, drinking tea, having a coffee or having scones or cakes. I make my weight quite easy but I have to be strict with my diet, so not having to be as strict with my diet is going to be brilliant. Just eat whatever I want, most boxers look forward to that.”

Also on the agenda is some family time. Harrington revealed she has only talked briefly with partner Mandy Loughlin since draping a prestigious gold medal around her neck.

Couldn’t miss seeing the champ with the GOLD 🥇 welcome home champ @Kelly64kg 💥🥊💚 https://t.co/MCDuvXa984 — Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) August 10, 2021

“It was probably 4 hours later, I used Bernard’s phone to ring Mandy, I spoke to Mandy for like 10 minutes. This is the first time [in the Airport] speaking to my Ma and Da. I wasn’t rining people because I’m just so exhausted and I don’t know what I feel.

“I haven’t slept since the fight. My head is ready to explode. I feel quite emotionless right now probably because I’m tired,” she adds before revealing the enormity of the achievement has yet to hit home.

“It hasn’t hit me. I’m like ‘why are all these people here and what do they want from me’. It just feels like I was at a normal competition, I suppose that’s the way I go into every competition, but it’s not it’s actually an Olympic Games.

“I think it will take a couple of weeks for me to realise what’s going on. It will take me not being around the team and not be in that environment to actually realize what’s happened.”