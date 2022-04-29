Katie Taylor pinpoints her crucial edge over Amanda Serrano

Katie Taylor [20(6)-0] knows what it takes to navigate the trenches of war.

The undisputed lightweight champion has been to the frontline and bled to both win and defend lightweight world titles.

The Irish Icon has had two serious world title wars with Delfine Persoon and more recently had to show a champion’s heart against Natasha Jonas in a less violent but equally as taxing a battle.

They are the type of tests her opponent in this Saturday night’s biggest women’s fight of all time,’ Amanda Serrano [42(30)-1(0)-1], hasn’t had to pass as of yet.

The Brooklyn based Puerto Rican is a nine-time world champion across seven weights but, according to the Bray star, hasn’t had anything like the gut checks the champion has, especially at lightweight.

Taylor believes the fact she has fought better names and has experience of the tough fights under the bright lights will be an advantage going into their massive Madison Square Garden undisputed lightweight world title fight tomorrow.

“I’ve been in the trenches against [Delfine] Persoon and [Natasha] Jonas,” said Taylor.

“Serrano hasn’t been in the same type of fights I’ve been. That will stand me in good stead for Saturday night.”

Katie Taylor went to war with Delfine Persoon

It’s not that Taylor doesn’t see the 33-year-old southpaw as a worthy foe, quite the opposite in fact. She brings up wars and having to deal with the heat brought on by the lights and a pound for pound opponent because she believes she may have to go to that place only the most determined of fighters visit again this weekend.

“Amanda Serrano is a fantastic fighter, she’s a great champion and she’s not here for no reason. She deserves this opportunity as well. She’s been pioneering her own way and that’s why this fight is the best in female boxing history. We have champion versus champion. The best versus the best and this is why this fight is so special.

“It’s definitely a 50-50 fight. I think that a lot of people will have me, and a lot of people will have her before the fight. I love being involved in these kinds of fights.

“This fight is genuinely the biggest fight in boxing as a whole right now!