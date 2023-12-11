Katie Taylor nominated for RTÉ Sport Sportsperson of the Year award

Katie Taylor will battle it out with six fellow Irish sporting big hitters for the 2023 RTÉ Sport Sportsperson of the Year award.

The three-time winner has been nominated alongside World Cup captains Katie McCabe and Jonathan Sexton, as well as Rhys McClenaghan, a gold medal winner in the pommel horse event at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Paul Townland, Para Swimming World Championship silver medal winner Róisín Ní Riain and Hurler of the Year Aaron Gillane.

Taylor was nominated on the back of her history-making win over Chantelle Cameron late last month. The 3Arena hosted victory was possibly the biggest in the trailblazers career and saw her become the first Irish boxer to become an undisputed champion at two weights.

Explaining her nomination the RTE release said: “Just when you start to think that Katie Taylor has nothing left to accomplish in the sport of boxing, she somehow finds another level to break new ground and set another landmark achievement.

“Taking a late decision to step up another weight level for an undisputed world title at a second weight level, Taylor first fought champion Chantelle Cameron in May when she narrowly lost by a majority decision. Not to be denied, the Bray bomber won the rematch with Cameron last month to become a two-weight undisputed champion.”

Joanne Cantwell and Darragh Maloney will present the RTÉ Sport Awards 2023 live from Studio 4 in RTÉ on Saturday 16 December.

The Awards being handed out on the night live on RTÉ One in front of an audience of Irish sports stars include RTÉ Sport Sportsperson of the Year, RTÉ Sport Team of the Year, RTÉ Sport Manager of the Year and RTÉ Sport Young Sportsperson of the Year.

The winners will be selected by an independent panel of expert judges from across the Irish sporting media and performance world.